BD for peaceful solution to border, Teesta water issues



Visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsha Vardhan Shringla at a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Mohsin at the latter's office in the city on Tuesday. photo : pid

Bangladesh has raised all these issues at a foreign secretary level meeting on Tuesday in Dhaka at Foreign Service Academy. The two foreign secretaries appeared in front of the media together after 50-minute bilateral talks.

"There are multi-dimensional issues (between Bangladesh and India) and we have discussed all the pending issues it was a fruitful discussion," Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media after holding a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"We also discussed how we can make our border peaceful," he added.

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the media that there is no major difference in opinions regarding the pending bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India, which have been enjoying the 'golden chapter' of relationship.

"We discussed the issues, but we found no major differences there are only areas to take forward, we are looking forward to how we can work on (to resolve the issues)," he told the media after holding the bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

About the bilateral meeting, he said, they also discussed some forward-looking areas like green energy, renewable energy and other sectors.

The Indian Foreign Secretary arrived here this morning on a two-day official visit to discuss bilateral issues and also to help prepare the state visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind here from December 15 to 17.

Shringla will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today (Wednesday).

The Foreign Secretary's visit to Bangladesh, a day after the Maitri Diwas celebrations, will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, MEA said.

About the Covid-19 cooperation, the Foreign Secretary said both sides reiterated that it would continue as 'Bangladesh cannot be safe if India is not safe and also India cannot be safe if Bangladesh is not safe'. Shringla said people of both India and Bangladesh sacrificed their lives, their blood for the independence of Bangladesh. "This is very rare. We are proud of your victory, we are proud to be part of your celebration," he added.

He said Indian Prime Minister Modi visited here in March last and the Indian president is scheduled to be here this month and it will make a record that Indian president and premier visited the same country in the same year.

Besides, Shringla said, both the Indian prime minister and the president choose Bangladesh for their first destination to visit after COVID stalemate which illustrates the golden chapter of relationship that the two neighbours have been passing through.

Shringla said the connectivity projects between the two countries are going on very well as five out of the six rail connections have already been restored and the sixth one will be completed by this year.

He said India wants to promote eco-friendly railway and waterway connectivity with Bangladesh.

The Indian foreign secretary lauded Bangladesh's economic success and said it is something that India is very proud of. "We are proud of being your development partner and from that perspective, we will be holding more conversations," he added.

The Indian Foreign Secretary said New Delhi and Dhaka are working on making Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India the earliest considering the COVID situation, as she was invited by Narendra Modi in March last.









Bangladesh wants to see a peaceful solution to border and Teesta water sharing issues with India along with its 'look forward' policy in areas like connectivity, green energy, green technology, e-commerce sectors involving employment opportunity for the youth generation of both the countries.Bangladesh has raised all these issues at a foreign secretary level meeting on Tuesday in Dhaka at Foreign Service Academy. The two foreign secretaries appeared in front of the media together after 50-minute bilateral talks."There are multi-dimensional issues (between Bangladesh and India) and we have discussed all the pending issues it was a fruitful discussion," Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media after holding a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla."We also discussed how we can make our border peaceful," he added.Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the media that there is no major difference in opinions regarding the pending bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India, which have been enjoying the 'golden chapter' of relationship."We discussed the issues, but we found no major differences there are only areas to take forward, we are looking forward to how we can work on (to resolve the issues)," he told the media after holding the bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen.About the bilateral meeting, he said, they also discussed some forward-looking areas like green energy, renewable energy and other sectors.The Indian Foreign Secretary arrived here this morning on a two-day official visit to discuss bilateral issues and also to help prepare the state visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind here from December 15 to 17.Shringla will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today (Wednesday).The Foreign Secretary's visit to Bangladesh, a day after the Maitri Diwas celebrations, will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, MEA said.About the Covid-19 cooperation, the Foreign Secretary said both sides reiterated that it would continue as 'Bangladesh cannot be safe if India is not safe and also India cannot be safe if Bangladesh is not safe'. Shringla said people of both India and Bangladesh sacrificed their lives, their blood for the independence of Bangladesh. "This is very rare. We are proud of your victory, we are proud to be part of your celebration," he added.He said Indian Prime Minister Modi visited here in March last and the Indian president is scheduled to be here this month and it will make a record that Indian president and premier visited the same country in the same year.Besides, Shringla said, both the Indian prime minister and the president choose Bangladesh for their first destination to visit after COVID stalemate which illustrates the golden chapter of relationship that the two neighbours have been passing through.Shringla said the connectivity projects between the two countries are going on very well as five out of the six rail connections have already been restored and the sixth one will be completed by this year.He said India wants to promote eco-friendly railway and waterway connectivity with Bangladesh.The Indian foreign secretary lauded Bangladesh's economic success and said it is something that India is very proud of. "We are proud of being your development partner and from that perspective, we will be holding more conversations," he added.The Indian Foreign Secretary said New Delhi and Dhaka are working on making Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India the earliest considering the COVID situation, as she was invited by Narendra Modi in March last.