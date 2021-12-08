Border killings remain an irritant, FM Momen tells Shringla

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has underscored that the killing of Bangladesh nationals by the Indian border security forces continued to remain an irritant despite the goodwill and excellent relations between the two countries.

Dr Momen urged Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to take up the matter with all the relevant agencies in India when Shringla met him at his office on Tuesday afternoon.

He reiterated his hope over the early signing of the Teesta water-sharing deal and equitable comprehensive water-sharing agreement for other common rivers which, he thinks, may be seen as testimony of 'Good Neighborhood'.

He recalled that the two countries had resolved many of the outstanding issues in a spirit of understanding.

The Foreign Minister stressed promoting robust trade and commerce between the two countries for mutual benefit.

He also urged the Indian side to take necessary measures in completing the "Swadhinota Sharak" connecting Mujibnagar to Kolkata as a symbol of friendship between the two countries. Foreign Minister Momen said India is Bangladesh's best friend and both sides expressed their satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation and the high-level engagements even in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Shringla appreciated the transformative socio-economic development in recent years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said a peaceful and prosperous Bangladesh is mutually beneficial for both the countries.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen and Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla carried out a comprehensive review of the bilateral ties.

Both the Foreign Secretaries expressed their satisfaction at the excellent relations between the two countries and noted that 2021 is a landmark year for Bangladesh since the country is celebrating three epochal events-Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence, and the 50th anniversary of establishing Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

In this context, they expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Moitree Dibosh (Friendship Day) at 20 capitals across the world, including Dhaka and New Delhi on December 6, to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

During their discussion, the Foreign Secretaries of Bangladesh and India reviewed the progress of the entire gamut of the areas of cooperation, which includes trade and investment, border management, connectivity, water resources management, power, energy, and cooperation in the health sector dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Masud stressed the smooth and uninterrupted supply of AstreaZeneca COVISHIELD vaccines purchased through an MoU signed between Serum Institute and BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The two Foreign Secretaries also discussed new and emerging areas of cooperation, including eco-friendly transportation, green technologies and renewable energy, noting that there was scope for strategizing synergies for mutual benefit.

Foreign Secretary Masud enumerated that India is the closest and most important neighbour for Bangladesh, mentioning that over the last five decades, both the countries have witnessed remarkable progress in a number of areas.

He stressed that the visit of both the President and the Prime Minister of India to Bangladesh within the same year is a testimony of the warm relationships that exist between the two countries.

Referring to the protracted Rohingya crisis, Foreign Secretary Masud requested the support of India to facilitate the safe, secured and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar as the security risks from the crisis would not just remain confined within Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary Shringla thanked Ambassador Masud for the warm hospitality and the arrangements for the visit. He noted that Bangladesh is a major pillar of India's neighbourhood first policy.

He expressed his satisfaction that both the countries have closely cooperated in addressing challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Shringla arrived here in the morning on a two-day visit.

Later, Foreign Secretary Shringla met Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader.

At the meeting, both sides stressed the need for strengthening connectivity for mutual benefit.

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday and leave Dhaka for New Delhi later in the day. -UNB







