

BFIU, UCB holds workshop on anti-money laundering

Speakers focused on various issues on Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism at the programme. Besides, risk of trade based money laundering and credit based money laundering was also discussed. Under supervision of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), United Commercial Bank (UCB) recently arranged a workshop programme on Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism at Moulvibazar district as Lead Bank, says a press release.Md. Masud Biswas, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence United (BFIU) attended the program as Chief Guest.A.B.M. Zahurul Huda, GM, BFIU and Mohammed Khorshed Alam, Deputy Managing Director, UCB attended the program as Special Guests.The Training Program was presided over by Additional Managing Director of and CAMLCO of UCB Syed Faridul Islam. Moreover, Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, DGM, BFIU and Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, JD, BFIU were the resource persons of the programme.Speakers focused on various issues on Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism at the programme. Besides, risk of trade based money laundering and credit based money laundering was also discussed.