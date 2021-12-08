

IBBL opens its 383 Branch at Bagha, Rajshahi

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Advocate Md. Layeb Uddin Lavlu, Bagha Upazila Chairman, Md. Abdur Razzaque, Mayor, Bagha Municipility, Md. Sajjad Hossain, Officer In-Charge, Bagha Thana and Md. Ashraful Islam Babul, Assistant Teacher, Bagha Model High School addressed the program as special guest.

Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank presided over the program while Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone of the bank addressed welcome speech and Md. Moazzem Hossen, Manager, Bagha Branch thanked the audience.







Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) inaugurated its 383rd Branch at Bagha in Rajshahi on Tuesday. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the Branch as chief guest, says a press release.Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Advocate Md. Layeb Uddin Lavlu, Bagha Upazila Chairman, Md. Abdur Razzaque, Mayor, Bagha Municipility, Md. Sajjad Hossain, Officer In-Charge, Bagha Thana and Md. Ashraful Islam Babul, Assistant Teacher, Bagha Model High School addressed the program as special guest.Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank presided over the program while Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone of the bank addressed welcome speech and Md. Moazzem Hossen, Manager, Bagha Branch thanked the audience.