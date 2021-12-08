

FSIBL opens 3 sub-branches

The Sub branches are- Modhukhali Sub Branch at Faridpur; Azadi Bazar Sub Branch at Fatikchari, Chattogram and Patgati Sub Branch at Tungipara, Gopalganj.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated those sub-branches through Video Conference.

Among others, Abdul Aziz and Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s), Md. Zahurul Haque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s) along with other high officials were present in the occasion. A Doa Mahfil was organized in this regard.





