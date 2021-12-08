Video
Energypac wins AmCham CSR Excellence Award

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Leading power, energy, and engineering company Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) received an award in the category of 'AmCham CSR Excellence Award' during the 'Celebration of 25th Anniversary of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh,' held recently at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka.
 American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) has introduced a CSR Zone during the annual US Tarde Show last year. AmCham's member organizations have showcased their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in that event. Following the successful initiative, AmCham decided to recognize the members' efforts to create a significant impact on the communities and stakeholders through the 'AmCham CSR Excellence Award.' This year, Energypac has been accoladed bestowed with this award to appreciate its continued efforts and commitment to ensure clean energy options for Bangladesh.
 On this occasion, Naweed Rashid, Chief Strategy Officer, EPGL, said, "As the leading electro-mechanical engineering company in Bangladesh, we are extremely honored and delighted to receive the 'AmCham CSR Excellence Award.' We are leaving no stone unturned to help the country address and fulfill its power and energy needs. Energypac will continue to offer energy-efficient options and access to clean energy while paving the pathway to sustainability."
 Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP, Honorable Foreign Minister, graced the event as the chief guest, and Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser to the Honorable Prime Minister, was present as the special guest, whereas the guest of honor was US Ambassador to Bangladesh H.E Earl R. Miller.







