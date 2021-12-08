

Altamis Nabil elected JCI Dhaka West President

Nabil is currently leading bdapps National Appstore as a Tech Evangelist. Also being an Author, independent Filmmaker and a trainer he has impacted on tons of youths life.

'The main goal of this youth-oriented organization JCI Dhaka West next year will be to actively participate in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals as well as to create a positive branding of Bangladesh globally through some world class works', added by Nabil, the newly elected president.

Other members of the board include IPLP TahaYeasin Ramadan, Executive Vice President Subah Afrin, Vice President Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman and Kazi Farhana, Secretary General Nur Mohammad Ali, Treasurer Sujaur Rahman, General Legal Counsel Mirza Md. Ileush, Training Commissioner RafidAhnaf, Director Jahirul Islam Mohsan, NazibRafe, Iqbal Hossain Iqu, Shamiur Rahman and Nishadul Islam, Committee Chair Kashfia Ibrahim, Samira Saif Joarder and Poushi Razzaque.

Also, the event was attended by almost cent percent of the chapter's active members.

JCI is a non-profit international non-governmental organisation comprising young icons aged between 18 and 40 years who work to create a positive impact on society.

It has members in more than 120 countries. In Bangladesh, JCI is working with 18 local chapters. JCI Dhaka West is one of its founding chapters.













