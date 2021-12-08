Video
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021
HM Steel distributor team performs Umrah

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 7: A team of 40 Steel distributors and sales representatives of HM Steel and Industry Limited sister concern of Mostafa Hakim Group, has reached Saudi Arabia to perform the holy Umrah.
After reaching Holy Madina the team exchanged views at a dinner in the hily city on Sunday, according to a message delivered to The Daily Observer on Tuesday.
HM Steel and Industry Limited Managing Director Alhaj Mohammad Nizamul Alam, Directors Alhaj Farooq Azam and Alhaj Saiful Alam, Assistant General Manager Sales and Marketing Joynal Abedin and Mashroor Ul Karim, Saifuddin Zahur and Touhidul Quader were present on the occasion. The team is expected to return on December 12.


