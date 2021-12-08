Tax receipts from DSE dropped by 14.80pc in November

Tax collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) from Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped by 14.80 per cent to Tk 34.68 crore in November compared with that of Tk 40.70 crore in October amid a downward trend on the bourse.

Of the tax amount received by the revenue board, Tk 26.6 crore came from the TREC holders' commission or brokerage commission and Tk 7.5 crore came from sponsor-directors' and placement holders' share shares, according to DSE data.

The average turnover in November decreased to Tk 1,166 crore, which was around Tk 1,850 crore in October.

However, the government's revenue earnings from the DSE rose by 46 per cent to Tk 206.1 crore in five months (July-November) of the ongoing fiscal 2021-2022 compared with Tk 110.8 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, the DSE data showed.

Of the amount, Tk 1,828 crore come from the TREC holders' commission or brokerage commission in the five months of FY22, which was Tk 813 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year and Tk 23.25 crore came from sponsor-directors' and placement holders' share shares, which was Tk 29.45 in the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to the DSE data.

As per the Income Tax Ordinance 1984, the DSE collects 0.05 per cent tax on turnover and 5 per cent tax on capital gains from share sales by sponsor-directors and placement holders. The government's revenue earnings from the DSE registered a 10 year high of Tk 266 crore in the FY 2020-2021. The amount was Tk 103.5 crore in FY 2019-2020. The NBR received tax from DSE Tk 250.68 crore in FY19, Tk 257 crore in FY18, Tk 282 crore in FY17, Tk 193.59 crore in FY16 and Tk 209 crore in FY15.















