Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gadget & Gear brings MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inch

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Bangladesh's most premium and multi-branded retail chain shop Gadget & Gear has brought the most-anticipated latest MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inch, in the local market, says a press release.
The new MacBook Pro is available in 14 and 16-inch models. Each can be configured with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip and offers unprecedented levels of pro performance. With the blazing-fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, it delivers two times faster graphics processing. Adding to that, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, the best camera, Spatial audio system, all the necessary ports & an amazing battery life are making this MacBook Pro a multi-stream performance beast. Gadget & Gear is providing 12 months of Apple official Bangladesh & International warranty facility with each MacBook Pro.
Gadget & Gear is operating in Bangladesh since 2011 and currently, they have 22+ outlets across Dhaka city. From 2017, they started working as Apple's authorized reseller. Gadget & Gear has turned into a trusted platform among tech-savvy people owing to different attributes such as a trusted online and offline shopping platform, wide range of international brands, fast delivery service, genuine products only and official warranty facility.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFIU, UCB holds workshop on anti-money laundering
IBBL opens its 383 Branch at Bagha, Rajshahi
FSIBL opens 3 sub-branches
‘Growing LNG import to hurt country’s energy security’
Energypac wins AmCham CSR Excellence Award
Altamis Nabil elected JCI Dhaka West President
HM Steel distributor team performs Umrah
Tax receipts from DSE dropped by 14.80pc in November


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft