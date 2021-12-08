Gadget & Gear brings MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inch

Bangladesh's most premium and multi-branded retail chain shop Gadget & Gear has brought the most-anticipated latest MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inch, in the local market, says a press release.

The new MacBook Pro is available in 14 and 16-inch models. Each can be configured with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip and offers unprecedented levels of pro performance. With the blazing-fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, it delivers two times faster graphics processing. Adding to that, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, the best camera, Spatial audio system, all the necessary ports & an amazing battery life are making this MacBook Pro a multi-stream performance beast. Gadget & Gear is providing 12 months of Apple official Bangladesh & International warranty facility with each MacBook Pro.

Gadget & Gear is operating in Bangladesh since 2011 and currently, they have 22+ outlets across Dhaka city. From 2017, they started working as Apple's authorized reseller. Gadget & Gear has turned into a trusted platform among tech-savvy people owing to different attributes such as a trusted online and offline shopping platform, wide range of international brands, fast delivery service, genuine products only and official warranty facility.







