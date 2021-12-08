realme offers Tk one lakh awards to smartphone buyers

Youth-favourite brand realme launched the best campaign of the year on Tuesday offering awards worth Tk one lakh to the buyers of any realme smartphone. The campaign till December 31 next.

"This is a great opportunity to buy an official realme smartphone from your nearest outlet, along with the chance to win thousands of exciting prizes. For details, one can visit: www.myrealmeoffer.com," says a press release.

Apart from the grand prize of Tk. 1 lakh, the buyers can also win realme Book Slim/PAD, Cox's Bazar couple tour, realme GT Master Edition, realme 8 5G, realme 8, realme Watch 2, Band 2, Buds Air 2, Buds 2 NEO, realme sports bottle, realmeow key ring, fashion brand coupon, cashback upto Tk. 500-1000, free data bundle offer and Netflix/Spotify Subscription just by buying realme smartphones.

Buyers of any official realme smartphone during this campaign, will surely get a prize, says the press release.







