Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 3:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme offers Tk one lakh awards to smartphone buyers

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Youth-favourite brand realme launched the best campaign of the year on Tuesday offering awards worth Tk one lakh to the buyers of any realme smartphone. The campaign till December 31 next.
"This is a great opportunity to buy an official realme smartphone from your nearest outlet, along with the chance to win thousands of exciting prizes. For details, one can visit: www.myrealmeoffer.com," says a press release.
Apart from the grand prize of Tk. 1 lakh, the buyers can also win realme Book Slim/PAD, Cox's Bazar couple tour, realme GT Master Edition, realme 8 5G, realme 8, realme Watch 2, Band 2, Buds Air 2, Buds 2 NEO, realme sports bottle, realmeow key ring, fashion brand coupon, cashback upto Tk. 500-1000, free data bundle offer and Netflix/Spotify Subscription just by buying realme smartphones.
Buyers of any official realme smartphone during this campaign, will surely get a prize, says the press release.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFIU, UCB holds workshop on anti-money laundering
IBBL opens its 383 Branch at Bagha, Rajshahi
FSIBL opens 3 sub-branches
‘Growing LNG import to hurt country’s energy security’
Energypac wins AmCham CSR Excellence Award
Altamis Nabil elected JCI Dhaka West President
HM Steel distributor team performs Umrah
Tax receipts from DSE dropped by 14.80pc in November


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft