

BAGMA to observe 1st anniversary on 10 Dec

The entire program is going to include- recitation from the holy scriptures, introduction and presentation of BAGMA, speech by the distinguished guests, key note presentation on the topic and vibrant cultural program at the end.

President of BGMEA Md. Faruque Hassan will grace the occasion as chief guest. The special guest list includes- Alhaj Habib Hassan (MP of Dhaka-18), Mohammad Hatem (1st Vice President of BKMEA) and Shyamal Dutta (Editor of BhorerKagoj).

Other honourable guests are expected to be present- Sheikh Md. Abu Musa (ED, Aswad Composite Mills Ltd.), Abdul Hakim (CMO, Horrain HTF Ltd, Jamuna Group), Eng. Sahidul Islam (Project Head, Pinaki Group), Md. Omar Faruke Siddique (CEO, SM Knit Wear), Eng. Md. Kawsar Ali (CEO, Comfit Composite Ltd, Youth Group), Md. Golam Morshad (CEO, Impress Group), ATM MahabubulAlam Chowdhury (Executive Director, Masco Group), Amit K Biswas (Operational Director, Chaity Group), Maher Abdullah Al (CEO, Fakir Fashion Ltd.), Md. Shahadat Hossain (Director Operations, Meghna Holdings Ltd.), Md. Azizul Milton (CEO, Vision Textile Ltd. AOP), Zahirul Islam Liton (ED- Textile, Mosharaf Group), Md. Abu Hasnat (CEO, DBL Group), Javed Iqbal (CEO, Lithi Group) and Md. Harunur Rashid (ED, Sawftex Ltd).

The current President of BAGMA is- Md. Zobaer Parvez & General Secretary is A Parvez Labu. Noted that, the founding members and advising committee of BAGMA will also be present at the anniversary night.

BAGMA is one of the biggest platforms of employees ever. Top managerial persons such as- AGM, GM, CEO & ED of nearly 1000 different garments & textiles board on this platform. The sole purpose of BAGMA's journey is to reach the garment and textile industry a step further. The objective and aim are to create an international standard high quality training module and documentary with all professionals to eliminate the unemployment problem through its own training institute. Also, BAGMA aims at establishing necessary school, college and university on textile and garment sector for ensuring job security of the potential students. The respective core trainings given by BAGMA from junior executive levels to CEO's would boost the skills and managerial capabilities. Thus, a member organization and industry will have high impact.

Also, BAGMA has declared vision 2025, where in 2022- there will be numerous training institutes & consultancy firms, in 2023- establishment of BAGMA foundation, in 2024- securing life insurance for all members, in 2025- establishing BAGMA City. BAGMA is marching forward with colourful broader visions for contributing something behind Bangladesh.







Bangladesh Apparel General Manager's Association (BAGMA) with the theme- discovering the right path of RMG and Textiles incepted its journey on 1st December, 2020. Consequently, the grand celebration of its 1st anniversary will take place in the Nawab Hall of Jamuna Future Park, Dhaka on 10th December afternoon, says a press release.The entire program is going to include- recitation from the holy scriptures, introduction and presentation of BAGMA, speech by the distinguished guests, key note presentation on the topic and vibrant cultural program at the end.President of BGMEA Md. Faruque Hassan will grace the occasion as chief guest. The special guest list includes- Alhaj Habib Hassan (MP of Dhaka-18), Mohammad Hatem (1st Vice President of BKMEA) and Shyamal Dutta (Editor of BhorerKagoj).Other honourable guests are expected to be present- Sheikh Md. Abu Musa (ED, Aswad Composite Mills Ltd.), Abdul Hakim (CMO, Horrain HTF Ltd, Jamuna Group), Eng. Sahidul Islam (Project Head, Pinaki Group), Md. Omar Faruke Siddique (CEO, SM Knit Wear), Eng. Md. Kawsar Ali (CEO, Comfit Composite Ltd, Youth Group), Md. Golam Morshad (CEO, Impress Group), ATM MahabubulAlam Chowdhury (Executive Director, Masco Group), Amit K Biswas (Operational Director, Chaity Group), Maher Abdullah Al (CEO, Fakir Fashion Ltd.), Md. Shahadat Hossain (Director Operations, Meghna Holdings Ltd.), Md. Azizul Milton (CEO, Vision Textile Ltd. AOP), Zahirul Islam Liton (ED- Textile, Mosharaf Group), Md. Abu Hasnat (CEO, DBL Group), Javed Iqbal (CEO, Lithi Group) and Md. Harunur Rashid (ED, Sawftex Ltd).The current President of BAGMA is- Md. Zobaer Parvez & General Secretary is A Parvez Labu. Noted that, the founding members and advising committee of BAGMA will also be present at the anniversary night.BAGMA is one of the biggest platforms of employees ever. Top managerial persons such as- AGM, GM, CEO & ED of nearly 1000 different garments & textiles board on this platform. The sole purpose of BAGMA's journey is to reach the garment and textile industry a step further. The objective and aim are to create an international standard high quality training module and documentary with all professionals to eliminate the unemployment problem through its own training institute. Also, BAGMA aims at establishing necessary school, college and university on textile and garment sector for ensuring job security of the potential students. The respective core trainings given by BAGMA from junior executive levels to CEO's would boost the skills and managerial capabilities. Thus, a member organization and industry will have high impact.Also, BAGMA has declared vision 2025, where in 2022- there will be numerous training institutes & consultancy firms, in 2023- establishment of BAGMA foundation, in 2024- securing life insurance for all members, in 2025- establishing BAGMA City. BAGMA is marching forward with colourful broader visions for contributing something behind Bangladesh.