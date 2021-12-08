Samsung brings exciting offers ahead of wedding season

Leading consumer electronics manufacturer brand Samsung has launched a campaign crafted 4 incredible packages combinedly on TV, Refrigerator & Washing machine with lucrative prices, ahead of wedding season in the country.

The campaign will run till 31 December 2021.

Holding the theme - "Jibon'er Notun Poth'e Jatra Shuru Howk Samsung'er Shathe" - the "Bibaho Utshob" offer from Samsung includes the following packages: Platinum, Diamond, Gold, and Silver. Details of the packages are as below:

Platinum Package: 55" 4K UHD TV, 465 Liter no frost refrigerator, 9KG front loading Steam Wash washing machine - Price: BDT 2,24,000.

Diamond Package: 43" 4K UHD TV, 321 Liter no frost refrigerator, 8KG front loading washing machine - Price: BDT 1,59,900. Gold Package: 43" Smart TV, 275 Liter no frost refrigerator, 7KG inverter washing machine - Price: BDT 99,900. Silver Package: 32" Smart TV, 218 Liter frost refrigerator, 7KG washing machine - Price: BDT 79,900.

Along with the exciting discounts on products, customers can also enjoy attractive free gifts and 0% EMI facility upon their purchases. Not only that customers can enjoy exciting cashback offers on selected TV, Refrigerator, Washing machine and Microwave Oven. "Our Wedding Season offer is a present to those who are proceeding towards such hopeful new beginnings. Now you can decorate your new journey with Samsung's top-notch electronic appliances, that too at a more affordable package prices" said Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh.

Customers can purchase products from Samsung's authorized distributors; Fair Electronics Limited, Transcom Electronics, Electra International and Rangs Industries to enjoy the free gifts.



















