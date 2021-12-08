Video
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 2:59 PM
Business

CMAs crucial to ensure sustainable energy efficiency

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

An International Webinar on Sustainable Energy Efficiency titled "21st Century Economy, Climate, Energy and Social Transformations: Bangladesh Perspective" organized by Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) was held late on Monday.
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus was present as the Chief Guest, and has delivered his insightful speech giving emphasis on available energy concept for achieving sustainable energy efficiency.
Keynote paper has been presented by Bangabandhu Chair Professor Dr. Joyashree Roy, Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand with highlighting various factors which are critical for sustainable energy efficiency of Bangladesh.
South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President AKM Delwer Hussain, ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique were present as special guest and guest of honor respectively.
They mentioned the importance of the role of certified management accountants (CMAs) to ensure cost and management efficiency of energy and power sector of Bangladesh.
DBC Chairman Bakhtiar Alam, DBC Secretary Mohammad Nazrul Isalm, and DBC Secretary Mannan Bapari were also present at the event.
More than 200 Fellow and Associate members of ICMAB across the world joined the program. The Webinar was moderated by Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun FCMA, Vice Chairman of DBC.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
