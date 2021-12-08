

MTB launches co-branded credit cards for GP star clients

The event was graced by GP CEO Yasir Azman and Mutual Trust Bank Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman.

On this occasion Syed Mahbubur Rahman said: "We are happy to introduce this exclusive co-branded credit card for GP Star customers. Through this launch, we are going to provide our customers with an even richer and more distinguished experience with our credit card offerings".

Yasir Azman stressed the need for meeting customers' diversified needs in line with the digitalization of Bangladesh. He said this kind of partnership plays a significant role in improving customer experience standards and bringing in newer facilities for them. I believe that this partnership will benefit the customers of both Mutual Trust Bank and Grameenphone. We look forward to extending such partnerships in the future, as well.

GP CMO Mohammad Sajjad Hasib said: "Co-creation is one of the best ways to serve customers better while we are aiming for digital inclusion for the people of Bangladesh to meet the growing needs GP Star is the largest and most loved loyalty platform in Bangladesh. I hope products such as the GP-MTB co-branded card will surely be loved by both GP and MTB customers, bringing in services closer to the customers in their preferred digital manners, suiting their fast and evolving lifestyles".

From the bank's side, Syed Rafiqul Haq, Additional Managing Director & Chief Business Officer, Goutam Prosad Das & Tarek Reaz Khan, Deputy Managing Directors, Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department and Md. Abu Bokar Siddik, Head of Cards were present at the ceremony. From Grameenphone, Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, Nafees Anwar Chowdhury, Head of Marketing, and Khairul Basher, Head of Communications, were also present during the occasion.

The Co-branded Cardholders will enjoy exclusive benefits like no First Year Annual Fee, free access to 1100 International Airport Lounges under LoungeKey, free access to MTB Air Lounges across the country, Meet & Greet Service, Complimentary MTB Protection Plan (MPP), Buy 1 Get 1 Free and many more.

















