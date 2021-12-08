Grundfos launches isolutions in Bangladesh

Grundfos, the world leader in pumps and water solutions, introduces isolutions in Bangladesh, bringing in a new era of intelligence to pumping systems to industries in the country.

Globally as well as in Bangladesh, manufacturers are being pressed to look at how to improve their efficiency, while reducing their carbon footprint and costs, says a press release.

Grundfos isolutions will help industries optimize their operations and processes through improved system reliability, better system performance, increased simplicity and best-in-class energy efficiency.

Shankar Rajaram, Area Sales Director - Industry, INDO Region, Grundfos said, "Digitisation is inevitable if industries want to grow and flourish. As industries in Bangladesh are rapidly expanding to cater to the local and global needs, optimizing operations will play a key role here. With Grundfos isolutions, industries can take advantage of utilizing cloud-based digital services, comprehensive control, communications, and remote management products that maximize system capacity while minimizing maintenance requirements and improving productivity in the long run."

Simply put, Grundfos isolutions helps industries increase their productivity through reliable and efficient operations, all while helping reduce operational costs. A recent example: A leading textile manufacturer from the south of India wanted to switch the high-power consuming step of Mechanical Vapor Recompression Evaporation (MVRE) with a 5th stage Reverse Osmosis (RO) step, in their Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) process.

The MVRE was less efficient and high in OPEX. The new system utilised Grundfos BMS HS and BM pumps with the MPC controller, all incorporated through Grundfos' isolutions to ensure high automation of operation with safety interlocks, eliminating the need for any manual interventions. The switch in systems cut down the OPEX of the 5th stage RO of the ZLD plant by up to 85%. isolutions ensured uninterrupted operations in the 5th stage of the RO process for the ZLD plant, establishing reliability and enabling minimum downtime.













