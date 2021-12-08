Monash, UCB encourage entrepreneurship among youths

Monash University Malaysia, in collaboration with Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), is set to organize a free workshop aiming at helping the youth to develop their entrepreneurial skills and visions.

Titled "The Entrepreneurial Mindset," the workshop will be conducted by Dr. Daniel Loy, a distinguished academician from Monash University Malaysia, on December 10, next.

Dr. Daniel Loy is an accomplished mentor, encompassing his career in corporate and social innovation, STEM education, and strategic planning, says a press release.

The Senior Lecturer (Practice) from the School of Business, Monash University Malaysia, has been actively working in the social innovation space, advocating for greater social enterprises. He is currently serving as the Director of the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Hub at Monash University Malaysia.

He is also an Associate Director of Innovation & Capability Development with PurpoSE Malaysia and the Founder/Principal of Danjumbuck Designs, a learning/design consultancy. Under his charge, the workshop shall shed light on crafting perspectives to cater to the growing need of entrepreneurship and help students who aspire to be entrepreneurs to recognize their potentials for social causes and strive for successful careers as entrepreneurs.

Participants will receive a Certificate of Participation from Monash University Malaysia and Universal College Bangladesh. The organizer will also provide recorded sessions via email to those who are interested in joining the workshop but cannot manage time. Registration for the session has been kept totally FREE of charges so that all the interested students can participate and explore the learning opportunity. To register, please visit - https://tinyurl.com/MonashUCB-SDP10

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) is the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia, and is the only Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh. Students can jumpstart their journey to a degree at Monash University immediately after their O/AS/A/HSC levels by joining Monash College programs right here in Bangladesh at UCB. Students receive the same global academic curriculum, a 100% guaranteed entry to Monash University (provided entry requirements are met), and extremely cost-effective tuition fees. Monash University is a world top-100 ranked university (QS 2022 rankings).















