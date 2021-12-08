BSEC gives 1-month ultimatum to 25 firms to hold 30 pc shares

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the country's capital market, has given one-month ultimatum to 25 companies to hold 30 per cent shares of the business jointly by entrepreneurs and directors.

Necessary legal action will be taken against them as per the directive issued on December 10, 2020, if the entrepreneurs and directors fail to hold 30 per cent of shares within one month.

In this regard a letter has been sent to the managing directors of the companies on Monday. Copies of the letter were also given to the managing directors of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) and Central Depository of Bangladesh Limited (CDBL).

Companies include Aziz Pipes, Fu-Wang Foods, Fas Finance and Investment, Active Fine Chemicals, Salvo Chemical Industries, Delta Spinners, Central Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Steel Complex, Information Services Network, Generation Next Fashion, Ratanpur Steel Re-Loring Mills (RSRM), Alhajj Textile Mills, Olympic Accessories, Suhrid Industries, Fareast Islamic Life Insurance, Pharma Aids, Kattali Textile, Fu-Wang Siram, Fu-Wang Siram& Dyeing, C&A Textiles, Familytex BD, Prime Insurance Company, Fine Foods, Agni Systems and Advant Pharma.

In the letter to the companies, the BSEC said that after several discussions, meetings and warnings, it is still evident that as per the guidelines issued by the BSEC on May 21, 2019, the entrepreneurs and directors of the companies still do not hold a combined 30 per cent paid up capital shares.

This information is based on the monthly share holding situation up to 31st October this year. As a result, the company has not complied with the instructions issued by BSEC on May 21, 2019.

It further said the company has been instructed to properly comply with the guidelines issued by BSEC on May 21, 2019, with a view to retaining 30 per cent share of the paid-up capital within the next one month. Otherwise, BSEC will take necessary legal action, it said.

Earlier, in a meeting of the commission on November 25, 2020, the BSEC announced to restructure the board of the companies whose managers would fail to collectively hold 30 per cent shares.

After the commission meeting, the BSEC spokesperson said for entrepreneurs and managers of the listed companies who failed to hold a combined 30 per cent stake by November 30, a work plan have been finalized to reconstitute their board.

By law, existing entrepreneurial directors and proposed directors of the company are required to hold at least 30 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company as rules of 1995 of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under this law, in July 2020, the BSEC issued an ultimatum of 60 working days to the directors of each listed company to hold a combined 30 per cent stake.

The counting of these 60 working days starts from July 29. The 60 working days ended on October 27 of that year. However, before the end of this time, some companies applied for extension of time which was however extended by one month on November 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, on September 20 last year, the BSEC declared 17 directorships of nine companies vacant due to holding less than two per cent shares. The company was asked to fill the vacancies of 17 directors within 30 working days. Shareholders with 2 per cent or more of the shares should be appointed as directors.



