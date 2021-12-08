Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 2:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Deal signed to build Cutter Suction Dredgers in BD

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Business Desk

Deal signed to build Cutter Suction Dredgers in BD

Deal signed to build Cutter Suction Dredgers in BD

Highspeed Shipbuilding and Engineering Co. Ltd., a large private concern involved in ship repairing, servicing and new ship building facilities in full compliance with national and international rules signed a MoU agreement with Bangla Trac Rental Services Ltd.
Signed MoU has officiated the manufacturing and assembling of Cutter Suction Dredgers of Italdraghe S.p.A, Italy in HSEC shipyard.
The manufactured brand is from Italy which is globally known for dredgers, dredging solutions and marine equipment, holds the reputation to serve the market with quality, reliability, commitment, and customer centricity.
Highspeed jointly with Bangla Trac Rental Services are committed to pursue the excellence of principal brand by manufacturing and assembling quality European Cutter Suction Dredgers ensuring superiority in fabrication and operation with benchmarked service in its life cycle.  
The signed collaboration will deliver complete dredging solutions to fit the customer's specific usage and requirements. "ISO 9001 certified and in line with IACS (International Association of Classification Societies) standards will guarantee the highest quality to meet market's needs.
After-sales service together with a well-stocked warehouse are there to make spare parts available. Qualified technical department is at disposal 24/7 ready to solve any complexity."- Bangla Trac Rental Services shared this notion in a media statement to convey their commitment, by which the agreement will be served. The company Highspeed have been in shipbuilding and marine industry since the pre-independence era, and with the right expertise and experience, they're confident to take up the new challenge and be a part of global experience- shared by Bangla Trac on behalf of Highspeed.
Both companies believe that the advantage of in-house designing and production are many, from the possibility of equipment customization to the total control of raw materials and procedures, maximizing quality and efficiency. Moreover, this will also minimize some capital investments of customers, public and private sector both, without missing the opportunity to work with quality international product and services.         
If zou would like more information about this topic, please contact GBM, Bangla Trac Limited at +8801313046970 or email at [email protected]


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFIU, UCB holds workshop on anti-money laundering
IBBL opens its 383 Branch at Bagha, Rajshahi
FSIBL opens 3 sub-branches
‘Growing LNG import to hurt country’s energy security’
Energypac wins AmCham CSR Excellence Award
Altamis Nabil elected JCI Dhaka West President
HM Steel distributor team performs Umrah
Tax receipts from DSE dropped by 14.80pc in November


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft