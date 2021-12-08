CCCI calls to remove weight scales on Dhaka-Ctg highway

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 7: The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President of Mahbubul Alam has called on Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP to withdraw the weight control scale on the Chattogram-Dhaka highway to free Chattogram traders from unequal competition.

He said "Chattogram has contributed 12% to the country's GDP. About 82% of the country's import-export trade has been done through Chattogram port. Raw materials of various industries established all over the country and all kinds of commercially imported goods are transported from Chattogram to different parts of the country."

The weight control scale was introduced in 2018 by setting a weight requirement of 13 tons on highways in Sitakunda areas for transporting goods across the country from Chattogram. As a result, the cost of transporting goods from Chattogram has increased a lot and the import trade through Chattogram continues to decrease day by day.

CCCI President further said "Weight control scale has not been established on any other highway in the country. However, one of the reasons for the unequal competition and financial loss of Chattogram traders is that this control scale exists only on the Chattogram-Dhaka highway. Traders in Chattogram are losing capacity and are unable to compete with traders in other parts of the country."

Chamber President Mahbubul Alam requested the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges to withdraw the existing weight control scale on the Chattogram-Dhaka highway to protect the traders of Chattogram from unequal competition and to protect the industries and related traders in Chattogram.


















