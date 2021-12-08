Stocks rise for 5th running session on growing optimism

Stocks rose for 5th consecutive session on Tuesday as investors continued to take fresh stakes on prospective sectors on the growing optimism, pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The optimism grew as the Finance Ministry, Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) were trying to boost the capital market.

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 70.45 points or 1.0 per cent to 7048,adding 332 points in the past five consecutive sessions.The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also rose 25.67 points to 2,660 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 15.39 points to close at 1,480 of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE jumped to Tk 13.31 billion, up 50 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 8.87 billion. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 375 issues traded, 274 advanced, 69 declined and 32 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 204 points to settle at 20,606 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX), soared 120 points to close at 12,385.









