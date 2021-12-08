Video
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 2:58 PM
‘Bangladesh has 3,485 export-oriented RMG units with 27 lakh workers’

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 362
Business Correspondent

Mapped in Bangladesh (MiB), an initiative of Brac University, has found 3,485 export-oriented readymade garment factories in the country with around 27 lakh of workers working for them.
MiB, a project of Centre for Entrepreneurship Development of Brac University, has recently completed collecting and mapping all export-oriented RMG industries in Bangladesh after four years of launching the project in 2017, said a press release.
Considering the growing need for credible, industry-wide data on the number of factories, their locations and number of workers, Brac University with lead funding from C&A Foundation and support from Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) is implementing the project.
MiB has collected information, including factory name, address, location, establishment year, factory type, membership, inspection, type of products they produces, affiliations with different brands, certification, type of factory premise, number of workers, name and distance to nearest fire station and medical service centre.
Out of the 3,485 factories, 1,951 are registered with BGMEA, 520 are registered with BKMEA and 257 are listed with both the trade bodies, according to data. The data showed 757 factories under the system were not members of any of the trade bodies.
RMG map showed there were a total of 26,92,467 workers in the export-oriented garment sector. Of them 58.2 per cent is female. But RMG factory owners have claimed that there are more than 40 lakh workers in the sector for the last one decade without providing any data.
MiB identified that out of 3,485 export-oriented RMG factories, 3,409 units are located in four districts and 76 factories are in the rest 60 districts.
Of the 3,409 factories, 1,351 are located in Dhaka, 1,057 in Gazipur, 615 in Narayanganj and 386 in Chattogram. BGMEA president Faruque Hassan disagreed with the number of workers but accepted the number of factories shown in the MiB data.


« PreviousNext »

