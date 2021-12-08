Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 2:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Meeting on stock market ends without decision

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Business Correspondent

Top decision makers on the capital market including the senior officials of the Finance Ministry, Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Tuesday discussed burning issues, but meeting sources said it ended without a decision.
Additional Secretary of the department of Financial Institutions and Head of Capital Market Supervision Committee Mofiz Uddin chaired the meeting held at finance ministry.
At the meeting on Tuesday investors said they expect that bonds of listed banks    and financial institutions would be kept out of the exposure limit and the purchase price of shares would be counted as exposure limit instead of market price. But those expectations were not met.
At the end of the meeting, Mofiz Uddin told the journalists that there was a positive discussion but no decision was taken at the meeting. There will be another meeting later this month where some decisions will be made.
He said the issues that were discussed at the Sudheejan meeting chaired by the Finance Minister in 2019 were discussed at the meeting. Everyone has been asked to submit their location report within the next one month.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFIU, UCB holds workshop on anti-money laundering
IBBL opens its 383 Branch at Bagha, Rajshahi
FSIBL opens 3 sub-branches
‘Growing LNG import to hurt country’s energy security’
Energypac wins AmCham CSR Excellence Award
Altamis Nabil elected JCI Dhaka West President
HM Steel distributor team performs Umrah
Tax receipts from DSE dropped by 14.80pc in November


Latest News
Prisoner dies in Noakhali jail
18 stranded workers rescued from Bay
Dhaka-Delhi could be benefitted in generating hydropower in Nepal, Bhutan: PM
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged for killing BUET student Abrar Fahad
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft