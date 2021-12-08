Meeting on stock market ends without decision

Top decision makers on the capital market including the senior officials of the Finance Ministry, Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Tuesday discussed burning issues, but meeting sources said it ended without a decision.

Additional Secretary of the department of Financial Institutions and Head of Capital Market Supervision Committee Mofiz Uddin chaired the meeting held at finance ministry.

At the meeting on Tuesday investors said they expect that bonds of listed banks and financial institutions would be kept out of the exposure limit and the purchase price of shares would be counted as exposure limit instead of market price. But those expectations were not met.

At the end of the meeting, Mofiz Uddin told the journalists that there was a positive discussion but no decision was taken at the meeting. There will be another meeting later this month where some decisions will be made.

He said the issues that were discussed at the Sudheejan meeting chaired by the Finance Minister in 2019 were discussed at the meeting. Everyone has been asked to submit their location report within the next one month.











