Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 2:58 PM
ECNEC approves Tk 2,541.64cr digital economy project

Published : Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 479
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her official Ganabhaban residence virtually presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her official Ganabhaban residence virtually presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 10 projects on Tuesday including Taka 2,541.64 crore Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) project to create necessary environment for digital economy and its smooth development.
ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from Ganobhaban. Ministers, State Ministers, Planning Commission members and  secretaries concerned attended the meeting in the NEC Conference Room in  the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
Planning Minister MA Mannan said briefed reporters after the meeting saying    the 10 projects would cost Taka 7,447.07 crore. Out of it, Taka 3,682.28 crore will come from the government exchequer, Taka  153.81 crore from the concerned organization's own fund while the remaining Taka 3,610.98 crore will come as project loans.
Of the approved 10 projects, five are new while five are revised projects.
The planning minister said Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division will implement the EDGE project by December 2026.  The project will create 100,000 jobs, with a special focus on women, train 100,000 youths in digital and disruptive technologies and establish a digital leadership academy and a centre of excellence.  
To reduce vulnerabilities from the pandemic and prepare for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it will help digitalize small and medium enterprises and strategic industries.
Planning Commission member Mst Nasima Begum said there are some 4,000 IT and software companies in the country and they exported IT materials and software worth $1 billion in the last fiscal year.
She said the EDGE project would expedite the materialization of "Digital Bangladesh" and Taka 514 crore has been kept as block allocation in this project for facing the post COVID-19 pandemic situation.
When asked about the trend for revision of development projects, Mannan  said that this is a "running problem" while projects are often revised due to some practical problems like COVID-19 pandemic, changes in rate schedule,  land related problems.
Turning to the project for countywide establishment of model mosque cum  Islamic centers, Planning Commission member Mst Nasima  Begum said that the work for some 50 model mosques cum Islamic centers have already been completed, some 100 model mosques are nearing completion while the rest would be completed in phases.
The ECNEC meeting also approved a Taka 1,538.10 crore project to ensure integrated infrastructural development of Cumilla City Corporation for rendering better service delivery and civic facilities to the city dwellers. The project will be implemented at an estimated cost of Taka 1,538.10  crore.
The Cumilla City Corporation under the Local Government Division will  implement the project by December 2024.  The other projects approved are revised project for Improving navigability of   River route from Mongla Port-Chandpur-Mawa-Goalondo-Pakshi at a cost Taka 334 crore, Establishment of  Sports Schools at Chattogram and Rajshahi (3rd revised project at a cost of Taka 31.86 crore, Establishment of burn and plastic  surgery units at five medical college hospitals  at cost of Taka 456.09 crore.
It also includes establishment of 563 model  mosques and Islamic centers at each district and upazila, 2nd revised project at additional cost of Taka 713 crore, Development of ICT infrastructures, Human  Resources and technology skills of Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat at additional cost of Taka 13.84 crore, Rehabilitation of irrigation  infrastructures at Taka 322.99 crore, Climate Smart Agriculture and Water  Management at a cost of Taka 1,182.55 crore and Rural  infrastructure development of greater Noakhali district, 3rd phase at additional cost of Taka 313 crore.


