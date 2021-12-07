Operations of Patenga Container Terminal likely to begin next July

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6: Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is expected to go into operation in July next year.

The time for implementation of the project has been extended by one more year that will end in June next year. The project was scheduled to be completed by December 2020.

The first time extension ended in June this year. But the CPA management tried to complete the project by December this year but it failed to do so.

Earlier, the CPA management decided to operate one container jetty and another dolphin jetty for handling of oil of the Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) from January next.

Meanwhile, CPA sources confirmed that nearly 84 percent works of the project had so far been completed.

With the completion of the project, the vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near the estuary of

Karnaphuli River.

The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore. The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time at the terminal.

Because of demand for the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA had started the construction works of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with the assistance of Bangladesh Army.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Shipping took the decision of operation of PCT under PPP (Public Private Partnership) in August last year.

The PPP Authority has already invited Expression for Interest (EOI) for appointment of a Transaction Adviser to resolve the situation created over the appointment of an operator for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port under PPP.

According to circular of the PPP, the assignment of the Transaction Adviser is to ascertain and recommend the required numbers of operational equipment (Container and Cargo Handling) for PCT.

The Adviser will also deal with business case developed for PCT and support to finalize the concession agreement as per PPP laws in Bangladesh.

At a tripartite meeting of Shipping Ministry, PPP authority and the selected operators was held at Prime Minister's Office at the beginning of the current year decided to appoint a Transaction Adviser.

CPA sources said the Annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lac TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers. The Chattogram Port handled 3 Million TEUs of containers in the past 2019-20 fiscal.

The rate of increased is 2.9 percent. In the previous fiscal of 2018-19 the Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million. The rate of increase was 4 percent.

The Shipping Ministry has decided to operate PCT under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Accordingly, Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai has already expressed their willingness to operate the PCT.