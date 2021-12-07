Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Students in capital’s Rampura continue demonstration

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Students in capital’s Rampura continue demonstration

Students in capital’s Rampura continue demonstration

Students in capitals Rampura continue demonstration for road safety, justice for Nayem killing and half fare in public transport across country amid rain on Monday.    PHOTO: OBSERVER


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Operations of Patenga Container Terminal likely to begin next July
Students in capital’s Rampura continue demonstration
Students stage demo braving incessant rain
Putin lauds India with eye on military, energy ties
Now Golapganj Mayor suspended for derogatory remarks
Kovind’s visit reflects high priority, India’s Foreign Office
HC orders report on action taken against Bangladeshis named
Indian Foreign Secy arrives today


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft