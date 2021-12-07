Video
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:58 AM
Students in capital’s Rampura continue demonstration
Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Students in capital’s Rampura continue demonstration
Students in capitals Rampura continue demonstration for road safety, justice for Nayem killing and half fare in public transport across country amid rain on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
