Students stage demo braving incessant rain

Students of various schools and colleges staged demonstration braving the incessant rain wearing black scarves over their faces in honour of victims of road accidents.

Students of several schools and colleges

gathered at Dhaka's Rampura Bridge on Monday. Like other days, they carried placards with demands for safe roads, ending corruption and mismanagement in the transport sector.

They demanded justice for Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan and SSC candidate Mainuddin - two victims of recent road accidents.

Nayeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College, was killed on November 24 when he was hit by a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation.

Students of different colleges in Dhaka started agitation demanding safe roads following the road accident.

Meanwhile, Mainuddin Islam, a student of Ekramunnesa School and College in Rampura, was killed after a bus ran over him on November 29. Since then, the students have been staging demonstrations on Rampura Bridge every day.

According to the pre-announced programme, the students took position on the west side of Rampura Bridge around 12:30 pm and continued the protest ignoring the rain.

Agitating students wore black badges and wrapped black clothes around their faces. They were also seen holding placards with various demands. They chanted slogans to press home their 11-point demand.

Shohagi Samia, who is leading the movement in Rampura, said they were not giving any programme at present due to hostile weather but if the weather was favorable, they would hold a bicycle rally from Ekramunnesa School and College to Notre Dame College.

Besides, they will also hold students-teachers rallies. The students left Rampura Bridge around 30 minutes later.












