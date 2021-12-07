Now Golapganj Mayor suspended for derogatory remarks

After removal of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Mayor Jahangir Alam and Rajshahi's Katakhali Municipality Mayor Abbas Ali, the Local Government Division (LGD) on Monday suspended Sylhet's Golapganj Municipality

Mayor Aminul Islam Rabel.

He was removed from the mayoral post for obscene statement against the government, LGD and the state at a programme abroad following the provisions of the Local Government (Municipality) Law.

The Local Government Division on Monday issued an order suspending Rabel showing the cause.

He made the statement joining a programme of the Greater Sylhet Development Forum in UK recently.

Rabel was elected mayor as an independent ( rebel Awami League) candidate in the polls held in 2018.









