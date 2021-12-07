Video
Kovind’s visit reflects high priority, India’s Foreign Office

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Tripti Nath

NEW DELHI, Dec 6: The External Affairs Ministry has observed that the upcoming visit of President Kovind is a reflection of the high priority that both countries attach to the bilateral relationship. "
The ministry has also reaffirmed the shared desire of both countries to further consolidate and strengthen the multi-faceted and irreversible partnership based on historical and cultural ties, mutual trust and understanding,'' the Ministry stated.
The President of India,
Ram Nath Kovind will pay a state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17, to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh. The visit has been scheduled at the invitation of the President of Bangladesh, Abdul Hamid.
Sources in India's External Affairs Ministry confirmed here today that President Kovind will hold a delegation level meeting with the President of Bangladesh.
The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina will call on the visiting President. The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr A.K. Abdul Momen will also call on him.
The Ministry of External Affairs further acknowledged that Bangladesh is a major pillar of India's Neighbourhood First Policy. It said that India and Bangladesh share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, water resources, trade, transport and connectivity, health, culture and people to people ties, energy and power to development partnership and sub regional cooperation. Both countries have closely cooperated in addressing challenges during the Covid -19 pandemic.
Earlier, India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had paid a state visit to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 this year to join the golden jubilee celebrations of the independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.


