Indian Foreign Secy arrives today

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will arrive in Dhaka today (Tuesday) on a two-day visit to discuss a host of bilateral issues, including preparations for President Ram Nath Kovind's trip to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17.

He will also handover an invitation letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India in 2022, official sources said.

"The occasion of 50 years of creation of Bangladesh as well as the establishment of diplomatic ties will also be the focal point of his visit," a

senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

This will be the first visit by the 14th President of India to Bangladesh. Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its Independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The two countries also decided to commemorate December 6 as "Maitri Dibash" (Friendship Day), the day when India recognised Bangladesh in 1971, across the world capitals.

On March 26 and 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a state visit to Bangladesh to join the celebration.











