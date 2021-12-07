Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Indian Foreign Secy arrives today

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will arrive in Dhaka today (Tuesday) on a two-day visit to discuss a host of bilateral issues, including preparations for President Ram Nath Kovind's trip to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17.
He will also handover an invitation letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India in 2022, official sources said.
"The occasion of 50 years of creation of Bangladesh as well as the establishment of diplomatic ties will also be the focal point of his visit," a
senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.
This will be the first visit by the 14th President of India to Bangladesh. Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its Independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The two countries also decided to commemorate December 6 as "Maitri Dibash" (Friendship Day), the day when India recognised Bangladesh in 1971, across the world capitals.
On March 26 and 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a state visit to Bangladesh to join the celebration.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Operations of Patenga Container Terminal likely to begin next July
Students in capital’s Rampura continue demonstration
Students stage demo braving incessant rain
Putin lauds India with eye on military, energy ties
Now Golapganj Mayor suspended for derogatory remarks
Kovind’s visit reflects high priority, India’s Foreign Office
HC orders report on action taken against Bangladeshis named
Indian Foreign Secy arrives today


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft