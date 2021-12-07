Daylong rain disrupts life



A few people on urgent work amid rain in the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and moderately heavy to heavy rainfall at places is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka, Mymensingh and

Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi division and some places over Rangpur division till Tuesday.

Meteorologist of the Met Office Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik said night temperature may fall slightly over the country's western part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.

Day temperature may fall slightly over the country, according to a Met Office bulletin issued on Monday.

The day started with a cloudy sky and drizzle and people who stepped out of home in the morning without any preparation for rain faced difficulties in commuting. Mainly office going people had to face huge sufferings due to inadequate public transports.

The impact of the daylong rainfall was visible in most government offices. The number of presence was poor. However, private service holders had to join offices defying the trouble created for the calamity.

Meanwhile, city dwellers woke up to waterlogged roads after capital Dhaka saw 90mm rain in the last 24 hours till 1:40pm on Monday.

Many areas of the city including Shewrapara, Kazipara, Mirpur Section-10, Mohammadpur, Shahbagh, Mauchak, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Moghbazar, Motijheel, Gandaria, Tikatuli, Bijoy Sarani, and Arambagh went underwater, causing sufferings on commuters.

The commuters, especially schoolchildren, suffered a lot in reaching their desired destinations due to waterlogging and lack of transport. Many of them were seen wading through rainwater.

Much less than usual numbers of buses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws and rickshaws were seen on the roads. Commuters had to wait for a long time on roads for transport to go to their destinations.

Besides, the maritime ports of the country have been advised to continue hoisting local cautionary signal number three as cyclonic storm Jawad - after weakening into a deep depression - moved north-northeastwards and now lies over the northwest Bay and adjoining west-central Bay.

According to the Met Office data, the deep depression over the northwest Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved further north-northeastwards, weakened into a depression first, and then well-marked low and was located at 6pm on Monday over the northwest Bay and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coast.

Steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay. Rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty or squally wind with speed of 40-50km/hour is likely to occur over the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in safe shelter until further notice.

The rainfall is likely to decrease from Tuesday, added the Met Office release.









