

PM orders Murad to quit

The minister said this at his residence on Monday night while replying to questions from reporters.

"I had talks with the Prime Minister in this regard in the evening, and the message has been passed to the state minister around 8pm," said Obaidul Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary.

Quader earlier at a function on Monday said the much-talked about recent comments of Murad Hassan is of his personal matter. Murad's comment is neither of the government nor the Awami League, he added.

BNP on Monday demanded State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hassan apologise publicly and withdraw his "politically motivated, racial and derogatory" remarks against women and the Zia family.

In a statement, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also urged Murad to step down immediately. Otherwise, he threatened that a befitting reply would be given to Murad at an appropriate time.

Fakhrul expressed strong hatred and anger against "perverted, indecorous, racist and anti-women" remarks by the state

minister that went viral on social media.

He demanded immediate attention and solution to such disgusting and indecent behaviour of a person performing important duty of the state.

The BNP leader said the entire nation was stunned that the derogatory comments came from an "insane" person carrying the national flag.

When BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been there at the crossroads of life and death, Fakhrul said, such indecent and disgusting propaganda against the members of the Zia family, including a female member of it, has already garnered the hatred of all sections of the country, including women leaders.

During an interview on social media recently, the junior minister made derogatory comments on BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman as a 'whoreson' and alleged that Zaima Rahman, Tarique's daughter, cannot sleep without the company of a black man every night. -UNB









