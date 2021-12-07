Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM orders Murad to quit

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

PM orders Murad to quit

PM orders Murad to quit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked State Minister for Information Murad Hassan to resign from the cabinet by Tuesday for his recent derogatory remarks on social media, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.
The minister said this at his residence on Monday night while replying to questions from reporters.
"I had talks with the Prime Minister in this regard in the evening, and the message has been passed to the state minister around 8pm," said Obaidul Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary.
Quader earlier at a function on Monday said the much-talked about recent comments of Murad Hassan is of his personal matter. Murad's comment is neither of the government nor the Awami League, he added.
BNP on Monday demanded State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hassan apologise publicly and withdraw his "politically motivated, racial and derogatory" remarks against women and the Zia family.
In a statement, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also urged Murad to step down immediately. Otherwise, he threatened that a befitting reply would be given to Murad at an appropriate time.
Fakhrul expressed strong hatred and anger against "perverted, indecorous, racist and anti-women" remarks by the state
minister that went viral on social media.
He demanded immediate attention and solution to such disgusting and indecent behaviour of a person performing important duty of the state.
The BNP leader said the entire nation was stunned that the derogatory comments came from an "insane" person carrying the national flag.
When BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been there at the crossroads of life and death, Fakhrul said, such indecent and disgusting propaganda against the members of the Zia family, including a female member of it, has already garnered the hatred of all sections of the country, including women leaders.
During an interview on social media recently, the junior minister made derogatory comments on BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman as a 'whoreson' and alleged that Zaima Rahman, Tarique's daughter, cannot sleep without the company of a black man every night.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Operations of Patenga Container Terminal likely to begin next July
Students in capital’s Rampura continue demonstration
Students stage demo braving incessant rain
Putin lauds India with eye on military, energy ties
Now Golapganj Mayor suspended for derogatory remarks
Kovind’s visit reflects high priority, India’s Foreign Office
HC orders report on action taken against Bangladeshis named
Indian Foreign Secy arrives today


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft