Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

4 more die of Covid in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed four more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands 28,005. Some 277 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,577,720.   
Besides, 326 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,542,600 and overall recovery rate at 97.77, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.44 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.34 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 19,237 samples.
Among the deaths, two died in the Dhaka division and one each died in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. Of the four deceased, two were males and two females.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.
Around 65.08 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 38.13 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.2 million lives and infected over 266 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 239 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Operations of Patenga Container Terminal likely to begin next July
Students in capital’s Rampura continue demonstration
Students stage demo braving incessant rain
Putin lauds India with eye on military, energy ties
Now Golapganj Mayor suspended for derogatory remarks
Kovind’s visit reflects high priority, India’s Foreign Office
HC orders report on action taken against Bangladeshis named
Indian Foreign Secy arrives today


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft