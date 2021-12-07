Video
Modi eager to further deepen ties with Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he will work with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen ties between the two countries.  
"I look forward to continuing working with PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties," he tweeted on Monday as the two countries celebrate 'Maitri Diwas' (Friendship Day) jointly.
'Will continue working with Hasina.' he tweeted.
"Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship," Modi said.  
India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with independent Bangladesh just 10 days before the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. India recognised Bangladesh on December 6, 1971.  
Maitri Diwas was commemorated in 18 countries around      the world apart from Bangladesh and India.
The countries are Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.
The Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) is organising a special event in New Delhi this afternoon. It will see participation from both countries. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will send a video message for the event.
Besides, Bangladesh High Commission India has organized a reception and cultural programmes to commemorate 'Moitri Dibosh'at Kamani auditorium. In the programme, the mission will felicitate the war veterans of 1971.
Indian High Commission in Dhaka has also organized a reception and cultural programmes to commemorate 'Moitri Dibosh'- Friendship Day on December 6 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).
In the programme, the mission felicitates the war veterans of 1971.  The programmes followed a cultural function performed by the Indian and Bangladeshi cultural troupes.
To cherish this landmark day in history - December 6 - the two governments are jointly organizing a logo and backdrop designing competition.
The logo and backdrop are to represent the spirit of the Liberation War, the ideology and vision of Bangladesh's struggle, and the spirit of fraternity and solidarity extended to this struggle by the people of India, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
As part of the joint celebrations, the historic road from Mujib Nagar to Nadia on the Bangladesh-India border as 'Shadhinota Shorok' would be inaugurated commemorating the historic significance of the road during Bangladesh's Liberation War.


