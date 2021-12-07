

Concentrate on people, trade, connectivity, PM urges both sides

Hasina stressed the need for recommitting to work for strengthening further the 50-year diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India by concentrating on people-to-people contact, trade, business and connectivity, she said in her video message screened at a programme marking Maitri Dibash (Friendship Day).

Mentioning that the Bangladesh-India relationship is anchored in history and culture, the Prime Minister said, "We continue to believe in the importance of our relationship. At the same time, this (50th) anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the foundation of our bilateral relations and the path ahead. It is an occasion also to re-commit ourselves to work towards further strengthening the long standing dynamic partnership between Bangladesh and India," Sheikh Hasina said.

She recalled that during the state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on 26-27 March 2021, they agreed on the joint celebrations in 18 selected cities along with Dhaka and New Delhi, and to recognize December 6 as "Maitri Dibash."

Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) arranged the programme in New Delhi on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Relations as India had recognised Bangladesh on December 6 in 1971.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Ambassador Muhammad Imran and ICWA Director General Vijay Thakur Singh also spoke at the function.

Bangladesh and India are jointly observing the friendship day (December 6) in Dhaka and New Delhi and 18 countries around the world, including Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, the UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the US.

The Prime Minister said, "Bangladesh and India are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of establishment of diplomatic relations. This is a milestone in the journey of our bilateral relations. India recognized Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state on December 6, 1971."

Sheikh Hasina said she is confident that together the two countries and two peoples would continue to turn their visions and ideas into realities, for decades to come.

"Our partnership is not confined to the treaties, MoUs, bilateral agreements that provide the formal structures for our working relations. Today, our broad partnership has matured, taking dynamic, comprehensive and strategic shape, and is based on sovereignty, equality, trust and mutual respect," she added.

The relationship between Bangladesh and India is anchored in history, culture, language and shared values of secularism, democracy, and countless other commonalities, she continued.

"Our bonds of friendship have been further strengthened, diversified and expanded in recent years due to regular high level political interactions and exchanges," the Prime Minister said.

Despite restrictions imposed due to Covid-19, she said , the relationships at all levels have remained stable and strong.

"This was evident in our excellent cooperation and collaboration in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic," she opined.

The Prime Minister said the foundation of Bangladesh-India relations was laid by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Quoting a speech of 1972 of Bangabandhu, she said, "We have a very special relationship with India. The relationship is the friendliest. Friendship between Bangladesh and India is in our hearts. The bonds of friendship will remain firm and long-lasting".











