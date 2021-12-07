Video
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021
Front Page

Suu Kyi jailed for two years in widely criticised trial

Junta chief cuts court verdict

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, Dec 6: Myanmar's junta chief reduced the jail sentence of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years on Monday, after initially doling out four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules.
Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the generals staged a coup and ousted her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy. She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, illegally importing
walkie talkies and electoral fraud.
On Monday Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years for incitement against the military and another two years for breaching a natural disaster law relating to Covid, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP by phone.
Former president Win Myint was also initially jailed for four years on the same charges, which the US has blasted as an "affront" to justice. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later "pardoned" the sentences of both to "two years imprisonment", according to a statement read out on state TV.
They would serve their sentences under the house arrest they have been kept under in the capital of Naypyidaw, the statement said, without giving further details. The incitement conviction related to statements Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party published shortly after the coup condemning the generals' takeover.    -AFP


