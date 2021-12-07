ACC lodges graft case against a Titas sales assistant, his wife

The Anti- Corruption Commission ( ACC) on Monday filed a case against an official of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited Syed Ayez Uddin Ahmed and his wife for alleged misappropriation of TK 1 crore 3 lakh.

The case was filed with Dhaka Coordinated Office,ACC-1 primary investigation found evidence, ACC Deputy Director of ACC Public relation office Muhammad Arif Sadeq told UNB.

According to the case, sales assistant Syed Ayez and his wife Shahana Bilkis submitted their asset statement of TK 1 crore 17 lakh, which is much higher than their known source of income. -UNB





