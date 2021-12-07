Biopic on Bangabandhu may be released in next March: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the work of making Bangabandhu's biopic is going on in full swing and the movie might be released in the month of March in 2022.

The minister told the newsmen after visiting the progress works of the film based on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's life, a Bangladesh-India joint venture commemorating his birth centenary, at FDC here.

Acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal, Information Commissioner Dr Abdul Malek, BFDC Director General Nuzhat Yeasmin, script writer Atul Tiwari, Casting Director Baharuddin Khelon, artists and other performers were present.

Hasan said the final round of the shooting is going on in Dhaka. Later, some works of post-production will be held at Mumbai, India, he added.

The minister said, "I've talked with the film director Shyam Benegal and his team. They have expressed their satisfaction about their works in Dhaka and they are doing the shooting according to their schedule. They also informed that they are getting all-out cooperation. And they hoped that the film could be released in March of the next year."

Expressing hope that the film will be a milestone, he said all people, including the new generation, will know about Bangabandhu. People can see the struggle of Bangabandhu, his sacrifice, dream and the implementation of his dream in reality, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister said the film will play a pivotal role in enriching the history and knowing the real history of the country. -BSS







