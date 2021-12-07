4 of a family suffer burn injuries in N’ganj fire

Four members of a family, including two children, suffered burn injuries as a fire broke out in a house at Kumar Para village in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj early Monday.

The injured are businessman Solaiman, 42, his wife Rima Akhter, 31, their son Mahid, 13, and Arash, 3.

Solaiman's cousin, Yunus, said the fire might have broken out at the one-storey building before dawn due to leakage in a gas cylinder.

The injured are being treated at the Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge inspector of DMCH police outpost. -UNB









