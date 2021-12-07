Enhancing quality of education: Needs of hour

Every child has the right to safe, quality education. However, according to Plan International, an INGO, 124 million children across the world are out of school and 250 million are not learning basic skills as a result of poor quality education. Girls, children with disabilities, those from minority groups and children living in poor and remote areas are most often denied access to education. This has far-reaching consequences on their futures and those of their families, communities and countries.



Educators and education systems worldwide are reassessing the knowledge, skills, and dispositions students need for success in today's rapidly changing and complex world. In a remarkable moment of global consensus, the member states of both the United Nations (UN), through its adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), through its Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) in 2018, prioritized education for global citizenship and global competence.



After a long break, admission tests have finished in public universities. The waiting period of millions of eager students is about to end. The concern is - will they get a chance to read about their choice? Or will they be able to attend university at all?



It is true that not all who have passed the HSC will have the opportunity to attend public universities. Private universities, on the other hand, have become increasingly concerned about student enrolment. However, not all private universities are standard. So knowing the right university is a big challenge for every student, especially who comes from the rural area.



Almost half of the meritorious students in the admission list place the country's public universities in the first list of choice. The reason is: 1. the quality of education here is very good. 2. Traditionally, employment is a priority. 3. Higher education can be done at very low cost or without pay. 4. Universities can accommodate students in their own halls at great cost.



If a student attends a public university for the reasons mentioned above, there is nothing wrong with that. But it is important to consider how effective these factors are at present. Reviewing the news published by various media over the last two decades shows that there is a kind of instability prevailing in most public universities of the country which is not conducive to the study of knowledge. General students are studying in the wake of the session.



On the other hand, some of the private universities in the country are making significant contributions to the promotion of higher education. The private university in Bangladesh has only 20 years of history. At that time the total seats of public universities were much lower than at present. However, the concern is that most of the above facilities are not available at private universities. Therefore, the admission process must be completed with caution.



Because of the lack of government grants, students have to spend a little more money to attend good private universities. This cost is not unreasonable when it comes to quality education. In addition, private universities exempt tuition fees on merit basis. In some cases a student can complete his higher education at no cost.



On November 28, 2021 my eyes stuck on the news published some of the newspapers that 90% of the students failed to pass in the admission of D unit of Dhaka University. Can anyone imagine merely 7 to 10 percent of the total students passed in the admission? This is just an example that reflect the quality of students and their level of merits.



More than 90 percent of the students failed the admission test in the 'D' unit of the social science faculty of Dhaka University (DB). The pass rate for this test is 5.7 percent. Aftermath of the results of the admission test in 'D' unit the Vice-Chancellor of the university said the information to the media. The admission test was held on 23 October.



It is high time university authorities need to consider world-class curriculum design and teaching. The fourth industrial revolution is moving forward. In a few years, the fifth wave of industrial revolution will start to flow. Therefore, government has to realize that to prepare for the fifth industrial revolution, to exploit the opportunity of the fourth industrial revolution. In fact universities should play a role in this regard. There is considerable investment of parents, guardians, countries and peoples for the students. Therefore, the students have to be able to fulfil the aspirations of families, countries and people.



In connection to this, Government should consider them as the mainstay of education in the current century, in the developing world, to tackle the digital divide created by the development of globalization and information technology, to tackle the gaps in the developed and developing world, and to move from a capital and labour-based economy to a knowledge-based economy.



Last but not the least, the aim of the university should be to harmonize personal and collective consciousness with the sciences. The University is a bright light of nation's education, culture, history-heritage, research-innovation, liberal-mindedness, progressive thinking, nation-building and patriotism.



It is also a unique lighthouse of hope and aspiration too. That's why the idea of global competence articulates the knowledge and skills students need in the 21st century. We have to prepare globally competent students who have the skills and knowledge to not just learn about the world, but also to make a difference in the world.

Rajon Shahabuddin, Lecturer of English, Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti B. M. College, Chuadanga Sadar









