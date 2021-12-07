Video
Home Countryside

Nalitabari got freedom today

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Dec 6: Tomorrow (December 7) is the freedom day of Nalitabari Upazila under the district.
On this day in 1971, this upazila was freed. To mark the day, different programmes have been undertaken in the upazila.
It was learnt, in a breathless front battle of two days and two nights Nalitabri in the bordering Sherpur District became freed.
On the day, Pakistani forces installed camps in present Upazila Parishad, Ramchandrakura Forest Office, Hatipagarh BDR Camp, Tinaani and Ahmednagar and carried out fighting with freedom fighters (FFs).
FFs and locals said, deadly killing was conducted by them in different areas of the upazila over the nine months of the war. Numerous men and women lost their lives. After continuing the firing of two days and two nights, allied forces planned of bombing by Jongi Biman (fighter aircraft). But considering huge destructions of life and belongings, the air bombing plan was dropped.
At that time, FFs fell in shortage of explosives and eased their fighting. But Albadar and Rajakar of the Sadar Upazila Camp fled away. There was no sound of firing over the whole night. Panic-gripped locals waited impatiently when it will be the dawn.
Fading darkness of the night, the dawn of December 7 appeared. The rising red sun made FFs newly spirited. They started to enter locality by chanting slogan 'Joy Bangla-Joy Bangla.' The slogan started to get stronger. The panic got disappeared. In tune of FFs, common people also started to chant the same slogan. Both FFs and allied forces were moving forward. The enemy forces were going back, and Nalitabari got freed.



