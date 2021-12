RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Dec 6: A man was crushed under a train in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Amanullah, 29, son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Purba Para area under Mirzanagar Union.

Narsingdi Railway Police sources said the Dhaka-bound Upakul Express Train hit Amanullah at around 11am while he was crossing the rail line in Khanabari area, which left him dead on the spot.