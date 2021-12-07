Video
Three more die of corona at RMCH

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 6: Three more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, each was from Natore, Naogaon and Pabna districts.


