22 out of 582 snake-bitten patients die at RMCH in one year

RAJSHAHI, Dec 6: In the last one year (November 2020-October 2021), a total of 22 snake-bitten patients died in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

RMCH authorities said, most of the deceased were brought to the hospital lately.

To ensure timely treatment for snake-bitten patients, full course treatment facilities have been launched in nine upazila health complexes in Rajshahi District. Anti-venom vaccines have been preserved in these health complexes.

In the last one year, a total of 582 snake-bitten patients were admitted to the RMCH. Of these, 114 were vaccinated anti-venom while 22 died. Remaining ones have recovered.

In July-August of this year, panic spread among people across Padma chars about venomous snake Russell's Viper. Then over 100 snakes were killed by char-dwellers in a span of few days. Its poison contains hemo-toxin. So biting place flesh develops rotting and the patient dies. Such endangered snakes normally reside in river banking areas and chars.

Primarily, it is anticipated, from India these snakes reach banks of the Padma when the river water swells. Before two/three months during the last rainy season, when Padma swelled, Russell's Viper snakes took shelter in the areas along the river banks. It created panic among char families.

According to sources at Civil Surgeon office, the RMCH was the only hospital for full course treating of snake-bitten patients. Later with increasing number of biting by Russell's Viper snakes, the full course treatment facilities have been introduced in these nine upazila hospitals following instructions of the Health Department.

Medical Officer (Emergency) Dr. Kamrunnahar Kanta of Bagha Upazila Health Complex said, two snake-bitten patients were admitted to the health complex in the last month. One of them was bitten by venomous snake. He was applied antivenom vaccine and recovered. We have got 25 antivenom vaccines from the CS office."

Director of the RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Jazdani said, "Disturbance of venomous snakes is comparatively higher in Rajshahi region. In the last one year, 22 snake-bitten patients died in the RMCH as they were not brought to the hospital timely. Now after expanding the treatment facility to upazila level, the death cases will come down."

Deputy CS Dr. Md Rajiul Islam said, "There were primary treatment facilities in upazila health complexes. At present, full course medicines are being supplied to each upazila hospital for at least two patients."

Also stock of medicines for snakebite patients is being raised in monthly meeting, he added.

"We are hoping antivenom facilities in upazila health complexes will help save lives of snake-bitten patients," he maintained.









