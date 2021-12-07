Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Gopalganj District liberated today

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Dec 6: Tomorrow (December 7) is the freedom day of Gopalganj. On this day in 1971, Gopalganj District was freed.
To mark the day, different programmes including discussion meeting and cultural function have been undertaken. These programmes will be organized in Gopalganj Swimming Pool and Gymnasium by local freedom fighters (FFs).
Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni will be present at the functions as chief guest. FFs of the district will take part.
The day's programmes have been arranged jointly by the district administration and the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
The functions were supposed to be held in Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni Stadium; the stadium was prepared and a stage was erected; large bill boards and banners were hanged in different areas; all roads of the district were decorated accordingly. But amid the bad weather condition due to Cyclone Jawad, the programmes have been shifted to the swimming pool and the gymnasium.
Former Muktijoddha Commander Md Badruddoza Badar said, wreaths will be placed at the mural of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the main gate of the Muktijoddha Complex in the Bangabandhu Sarak (Road) in the district town on Tuesday morning.  
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Overall) Md Iliasur Rahman said, due to the disastrous weather, the programmes have been moved to the swimming pool and the gymnasium from Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni Stadium. He confirmed the presence of the education minister as chief guest.
The War of Liberation began from March 27 in the district. In collaboration with Muslim League leaders, Pakistani occupation forces entered Gopalganj Town on April 30. They firstly burnt the Bangabandhu's house (at present district Awami League's office) at  Bankpara. Later Pakistani forces became divided into ten to twelve groups. They traced locations of the Hindu community people and carried out looting in Swarnapatti, Sahapara, Sikdarpara, Chowrongi, and Bazar road, and burnt about 1,000 houses. Women were violated and killed. A mini-Pakistani cantonment was installed in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila. Common people were caught and taken to the cantonment; they were killed and laid down in mass grave.
With the sun rise on December 6, FFs in groups from different areas started to move to the town. They made barricades of attacks. When allied country India gave recognition of the country, it demoralised the enemy forces of Pakistan. At the late night of December 6, they fled the mini-cantonment located on the pond bank of Joy Bangla (at present).
On December 7 morning, FFs hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh. Along with Gopalganj, the district town and its surrounding areas also became freed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nalitabari got freedom today
Man crushed under train at Raipura
Three more die of corona at RMCH
22 out of 582 snake-bitten patients die at RMCH in one year
Gopalganj District liberated today
Man kills wife over dowry  in Tangail
Kurigram was liberated from the Pakistani forces on December 6, 1971
Water route communications with Monpura suspended


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft