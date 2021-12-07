Gopalganj District liberated today

GOPALGANJ, Dec 6: Tomorrow (December 7) is the freedom day of Gopalganj. On this day in 1971, Gopalganj District was freed.

To mark the day, different programmes including discussion meeting and cultural function have been undertaken. These programmes will be organized in Gopalganj Swimming Pool and Gymnasium by local freedom fighters (FFs).

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni will be present at the functions as chief guest. FFs of the district will take part.

The day's programmes have been arranged jointly by the district administration and the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

The functions were supposed to be held in Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni Stadium; the stadium was prepared and a stage was erected; large bill boards and banners were hanged in different areas; all roads of the district were decorated accordingly. But amid the bad weather condition due to Cyclone Jawad, the programmes have been shifted to the swimming pool and the gymnasium.

Former Muktijoddha Commander Md Badruddoza Badar said, wreaths will be placed at the mural of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the main gate of the Muktijoddha Complex in the Bangabandhu Sarak (Road) in the district town on Tuesday morning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Overall) Md Iliasur Rahman said, due to the disastrous weather, the programmes have been moved to the swimming pool and the gymnasium from Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni Stadium. He confirmed the presence of the education minister as chief guest.

The War of Liberation began from March 27 in the district. In collaboration with Muslim League leaders, Pakistani occupation forces entered Gopalganj Town on April 30. They firstly burnt the Bangabandhu's house (at present district Awami League's office) at Bankpara. Later Pakistani forces became divided into ten to twelve groups. They traced locations of the Hindu community people and carried out looting in Swarnapatti, Sahapara, Sikdarpara, Chowrongi, and Bazar road, and burnt about 1,000 houses. Women were violated and killed. A mini-Pakistani cantonment was installed in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila. Common people were caught and taken to the cantonment; they were killed and laid down in mass grave.

With the sun rise on December 6, FFs in groups from different areas started to move to the town. They made barricades of attacks. When allied country India gave recognition of the country, it demoralised the enemy forces of Pakistan. At the late night of December 6, they fled the mini-cantonment located on the pond bank of Joy Bangla (at present).

On December 7 morning, FFs hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh. Along with Gopalganj, the district town and its surrounding areas also became freed.







