Man kills wife over dowry  in Tangail

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband over dowry in Ghatail Upazila of Tangail District on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Nusrat Jahan Nishi, 19, wife of Abdul Alim, a resident of Chayani Bakshia Village in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Alim had feud with her wife over dowry for long. As a sequel to it, he killed his wife at night. Later, he tried to flee the scene but detained by locals and was handed over to police.

Police recovered the body of Nishi from her in-law's house at night.

The deceased's father lodged a murder case against the accused with Ghatail Police Station (PS) soon after the incident. He alleged that his daughter was killed in a planned way.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghatail PS Azharul Islam Sarkar said the accused was sent to jail.

Legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.









