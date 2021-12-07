Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man kills wife over dowry  in Tangail

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Countryside Desk

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband over dowry in Ghatail Upazila of Tangail District on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Nusrat Jahan Nishi, 19, wife of Abdul Alim, a resident of Chayani Bakshia Village in the upazila.
Family members of the deceased said Alim had feud with her wife over dowry for long. As a sequel to it, he killed his wife at night. Later, he tried to flee the scene but detained by locals and was handed over to police.
Police recovered the body of Nishi from her in-law's house at night.
The deceased's father lodged a murder case against the accused with Ghatail Police Station (PS) soon after the incident. He alleged that his daughter was killed in a planned way.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghatail PS Azharul Islam Sarkar said the accused was sent to jail.
Legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nalitabari got freedom today
Man crushed under train at Raipura
Three more die of corona at RMCH
22 out of 582 snake-bitten patients die at RMCH in one year
Gopalganj District liberated today
Man kills wife over dowry  in Tangail
Kurigram was liberated from the Pakistani forces on December 6, 1971
Water route communications with Monpura suspended


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft