Water route communications with Monpura suspended

MONPURA, BHOLA, Dec 6: Due to the Cyclone Jawad impact, all water route communications of Dhaka, Barishal, Hatiya of Noakhali, Char Fasson of Bhola, Lalmohan and Tazumuddin with coastal Monpura Upazila of the district have been suspended jointly by the local administration and the BWTA from Monday morning.

Since the morning, all roads and croplands have been under submergence due to heavy rainfall in the upazila. It was drifting rainfall from Sunday evening to the whole night.

Patients from the upazila could not be brought to Bhola and Dhaka for treatment. Also cured patients could not be brought back from Bhola and Dhaka.

Monpura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Shameem Mia said, the Water Development Board (WDB) authority and the local administration have suspended all water routes with Monpura as the Meghna River and the Bay of Bengal have turned tumultuous, triggered by the cyclone impact. The suspension will continue until further notice, UNO maintained.









