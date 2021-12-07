Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Mourners defy curfew to bury 14 civilians killed by Indian troops

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

NEW DELHI, Dec 6: Hundreds of mourners defied a curfew Monday to bury 14 civilians shot dead by the Indian army during a botched ambush and confrontation with a crowd angered by the attack.
An elite military commando unit shot dead six coal miners returning to their homes in remote northeastern Nagaland state on Saturday, believing they were targeting insurgents. Another eight people were killed by the troops when they were confronted by a furious crowd, with a soldier also killed and a military vehicle set alight.
Hundreds of locals carried the victims' coffins to a public ground in Mon district to conduct prayers, ignoring a round-the-clock curfew and internet blackout imposed after the violence.  The mourners were later joined by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who has slammed the military over the killings and ordered an investigation.
At least two other protesters were shot dead and another 10 injured on Sunday after an angry crowd attacked and set alight an army installation in the region. Street protests across the state were held for a second day on Monday, the morning after a candlelight march for the victims in state capital Kohima.
A police source told AFP that the situation was "tense but under control".  India's army has said the miners were killed after they laid an ambush following "credible intelligence" of an armed insurgent group moving in the area.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mourners defy curfew to bury 14 civilians killed by Indian troops
Weapons trade booms as profits hit record $531b in 2020
People skate at an outdoor ice skating rink in Red Square
Biden, Putin meet virtually today
KSA hosts first film festival eyeing new industry
Gurnah receives Nobel literature medal in UK
US, West blast Taliban over 'summary killings'
Footprint fossil oldest instances of upright human walking


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft