Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden, Putin meet virtually today

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

WASHINGTON, Dec 6: When Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin meet virtually on Tuesday the two presidents will have to negotiate a history of mutual suspicion as they take up the urgent issue of a major Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border.
The key question hanging over the talks -- and the subject of keen debate among analysts and political leaders -- is whether Putin might actually launch a cross-border offensive, or whether he is using the troops to pressure Biden for guarantees ex-Soviet Ukraine will never become a NATO launchpad.
The two have a daunting list of other differences to air, from Russia's harsh treatment of dissidents to the presence of ransomware hackers on Russian soil to Moscow's support for the repressive regime in Syria.  But the magnitude of the Russian buildup near Ukraine -- the Kremlin may be planning an offensive early in 2022 involving up to 175,000 troops, according to US intelligence obtained by the Washington Post and other outlets -- has raised red flags in Washington and across Europe.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mourners defy curfew to bury 14 civilians killed by Indian troops
Weapons trade booms as profits hit record $531b in 2020
People skate at an outdoor ice skating rink in Red Square
Biden, Putin meet virtually today
KSA hosts first film festival eyeing new industry
Gurnah receives Nobel literature medal in UK
US, West blast Taliban over 'summary killings'
Footprint fossil oldest instances of upright human walking


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft