Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:54 AM
Home Foreign News

KSA hosts first film festival eyeing new industry

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RIYADH, Dec 6: Less than four years after lifting a ban on cinemas, Saudi Arabia host its first major film festival from Monday as it eyes a lucrative new industry.
Movie houses were barred for decades until April 2018, but over the next 10 days, actors and directors will tread the red carpet at Jeddah's Red Sea International Film Festival. The festival starts a day after Jeddah hosted its first Formula One Grand Prix, also an attempt to portray Saudi Arabia in a different light.
It will showcase 138 long and short films from 67 countries in more than 30 languages. Among them are Jordan's critically acclaimed "The Alleys", directed by Bassel Ghandour, and non-Arabic films including Joe Wright's "Cyrano" and "'83", the story of India's 1983 cricket World Cup victory.
The festival is also expected to honour Haifaa al-Mansour, the first female Saudi director, who shot "Wadjda" in 2012, the winner of a number of international awards. The rise of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in 2017 has ushered in a number of reforms.
"The thought of organising a film festival in Saudi Arabia was unimaginable just five years ago," said Egyptian art critic Mohamed Abdel Rahman.  The festival also has an eye on a burgeoning market for shooting and consuming films in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia's annual box office could reach $950 million by 2030, according to a report by multinational accountancy firm PwC. It estimates the kingdom's forecast population of nearly 40 million could absorb up to 2,600 cinema screens.
A social shift in the conservative Gulf state has included the lifting of a ban on women driving and allowing mixed-gender concerts and other events, even as a strict crackdown on dissent remains in place.
"Before cinemas reopened in 2018, the industry was working underground," said Saudi director Ahmed Al-Mulla who has run an annual Saudi Film Festival in the eastern city of Dammam since 2008.    -AFP


